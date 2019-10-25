VIDEO: Laura Benanti Discusses Upcoming MY BODY MY BUSINESS! Concert

Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti will host and perform at the 17th annual BROADWAY STANDS UP FOR FREEDOM concert on Monday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m. at The Town Hall in New York City (123 W. 43 St.)

Hear what she has to say about the upcoming event below!

With the theme MY BODY, MY BUSINESS, the October 28th event will honor Tony Award-winning actress Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill A Mockingbird) with the Michael Friedman Freedom Award as well as the Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill) and Tony Award-winning producing company Level Forward (Slave Play, Oklahoma!). For tickets and event info, visit www.BroadwayStandsUp.com.





