VIDEO: Laura Benanti Covers 'Sucker' By the Jonas Brothers; Will Donate Proceeds to FoodCorps

Laura Benanti has released a cover of "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers. The accompanying music video features footage of her friends, family, loved ones, and young people she connected with via her #SunshineSongs series.

"This song and the accompanying video are meant to celebrate the deep goodness we have witnessed in so many during a terrifying period of isolation," Benanti told PEOPLE. "I wanted to create a time capsule of sorts, highlighting our desire for connection, our willingness to reach out and help our neighbors, and most importantly to honor the bravest and most selfless among us risking their lives to help others."

According to PEOPLE, Benanti will donate all proceeds from the cover to FoodCorps, an organization that works to fight against hunger among school children in 18 states and Washington, D.C.

Watch the video below!





