VIDEO: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Performs Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

In honor of the show's 40th anniversary, the cast of Little Shop of Horrors performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Introduced by composer Alan Menken, the cast performed "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Feed Me (Git It!)," "Somewhere That's Green," "Dentist!," and "Suddenly Seymour."

The concert featured performances by Conrad Ricamora, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Stuart Zagnit, Tatiana Lofton, Cristina Raé, and Khadija Sankoh.

The band included Alan Menken on piano and vocals, Will Van Dyke on piano, Dena Tauriello on drums, Nate Brown on guitar, and Mark Verdino on bass.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening.

Watch the new performance here: