VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Talks Her Day With Patricia Altschul, 'Fights' With Kelly Dodd, and More on Watch What Happens Live

Last night, Kristin Chenoweth appeared on Watch What Happens Live. The Broadway star talked about her day with Patricia Altschul from Southern Charm in Charleston and says if the two will stay in touch. She also takes on a holographic Kelly Dodd during a Clubhouse Playhouse reenactment of The Real Housewives of Orange County's famous 70s party scene between Kelly and Shannon Beador.

Watch the clips below and check out the full episode here!

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda in Wicked and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in On the Twentieth Century.

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

