VIDEO: Kerry Washington Talks Taking AMERICAN SON on Broadway to Netflix

Kerry Washington sat down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb Tuesday morning to talk about the Netflix adaption of American Son on Broadway. The film adaptation will debut on the streamer this Friday, November 1.

Washington tells Kotb, "I really feel like this film begins when the credits roll at the end. This is a film about how we have the conversation, how we cross these divides."

Watch the full interview below!

The Netflix film features the entire Broadway cast returning to play the roles they created onstage: that includes Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee.

A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. AMERICAN SON is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss, and identity.

American Son opened at the Booth Theatre on November 4 and concluded its limited run on January 27, following 96 performances and 33 previews.





