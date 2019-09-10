VIDEO: Kelly Ripa with American Ballet Theatre & New York City Ballet Dancers Break World Record

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" set the "barre" this morning with yet another spectacular record-breaking attempt. Today, hundreds of dancers took over the street outside the studio, earning a new Guinness World Records™ title for Most ballet dancers en pointe simultaneously.

Principal dancers from American Ballet Theatre James Whiteside and Isabella Boylston led the way, and New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck, LAUREN LOVETTE and MARIA KOWROSKI also joined hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for the event. "Live" danced its way into the record books, as 306 participants - including Ripa herself - went en pointe for a full minute, beating the previous record of 245.

Watch the record breaking attempt below!

A few weeks ago, Live with Kelly and Ryan posted a casting call inviting all dancers with expertise en pointe are welcome to participate. The call required all participants to wear appropriate attire, including pointe shoes, and to remain en pointe for a minimum of one minute during the official Guinness World Records title attempt





