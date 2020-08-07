VIDEO: KINKY BOOTS Makes the News in South Korea
The production is set to play at Blue Square Interpark Hall from August 21, 2020 to November 1, 2020.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Kinky Boots is returning to Seoul, South Korea!
The production is set to play at Blue Square Interpark Hall from August 21, 2020 to November 1, 2020. Kim Sunggyu of INFINITE will play the role of Charlie.
Check out photos of the cast here.
A video was recently shared on Instagram, showing cast members featured in a news piece in South Korea. Check it out below!
- "a??a??a??a??a?? a??a??a?'a?? a??a??a??a??a??a?'a??a??a??a??" a??a??a??a??a??a?? a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? a??a??a?? a??a??a??a??a??a??a?'a??a?? a??a??a??a??? 'a??a??a??a??a??a?? & a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? a??a?? a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? a??a??a?? a??a?? a??a??a??a??a??a?? a??a?? a??a??a??a??a?? a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? a??a??a??a?? a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? a??a?? a??a??' 'e??i-?e??e?? i?? e??i?? i??e??i??i??e?? i-?e??i??i?? i?? i??e??e?? i??e??i?'i??e??e??' - #a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? #a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? #a??a??a??a??a??a?? #a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? #a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? #a??a??a??a?? #a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? #musical #kinkyboots #angel #news #ytn #?
A post shared by ?oea??a??a?oeɴ a??a??a??ɴ / a??a??ʀa??a?? (@jeonhojunkr) on Aug 6, 2020 at 8:25am PDT
The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Bootsfeatures a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.
Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis
Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET....
Disney's Live-Action MULAN Will Be Released on Disney+ This September for an Extra Fee
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the release of Disney's live-action Mulan has now been delayed several times, but a new plan for its arrival has...
BREAKING: 2020 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Starring the Radio City Rockettes is Cancelled
MSG Entertainment has announced that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been cancelled due to the ...
VIDEO: On This Day, August 6- HAMILTON Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 2015, Hamilton officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers theater!...
Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero
Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bul...
Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects
What have the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys of Hamilton been up to lately? Check out their latest projects!...