VIDEO: KELLY & RYAN Perform With FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

The cast of Freestyle Love Supreme appeared on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan this morning to perform a completely improvised song about the show's hosts. After an interview, Ripa and Seacrest joined the cast in a game as they attempted to improvise a song themselves.

Watch the full appearance by cast members James Monroe Iglehart, Anthony Veneziale, and Aneesa Folds below!

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme. Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme is a joyful, improvised musical comedy show.

Directed by Kail, it features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

Freestyle Love Supreme was started over 17 years ago by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale. It had an acclaimed run in 2019 on Broadway and is back again this fall starting up October 7 until January 2 for a limited engagement at the Booth Theater before it goes on a national tour. It is the recipient of a special Tony Award and the subject of the Hulu Documentary "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme."