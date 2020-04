Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Juilliard musicians Nathan Meltzer (Pre-College '18; BM '22, violin) and Sterling Elliot (BM '21, cello) performed Handel/Halvorsen's Passacaglia for Violin and Cello, while remaining socially distance.

The video is part of the #JuilliardThrives series.

#JuilliardThrives was launched to amplify student and faculty voices and share the art with the world.

Watch the video below!





