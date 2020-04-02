VIDEO: Judy Kuhn Shares A Message From ASSASSINS at Classic Stage Company

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Broadway star Judy Kuhn has released a short message on behalf of John Doyle's star-studded production of Stephen Sondheim's Assassins at Classic Stage Company.

in response to restrictions on mass gatherings due to COVID-19, the production suspended rehearsals and ticket sales for its revival of the musical two weeks ago. Assassins was to begin performances today. CSC intends to resume rehearsals and present Assassins in the coming months.

Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed, having staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures (at CSC in 2017) and Road Show (at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011).

The cast includes Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal), as John Hinckley, Jr.; Tavi Gevinson (Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth and Ivo van Hove's production of The Crucible), as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, Tumacho), as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof, Fun Home), as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, American Son), as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, "Fosse/Verdon") as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, The Addams Family), as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos), as Leon Czolgosz; Eddie Cooper (The Cradle Will Rock, This Ain't No Disco), as The Proprietor; and Brad Giovanine (The Great Comet, The Awesome 80s Prom), Bianca Horn (The Color Purple, The Play That Goes Wrong), Whit K. Lee (Evergreen, "Law & Order: SVU"), Rob Morrison (Frankenstein, Avenue Q), Zell Steele Morrow (Fun Home, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Katrina Yaukey (The Great Comet, Cabaret) as members of the ensemble.

The Assassins creative team includes John Doyle (Direction/Set Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Jane Cox and Tess James (Lighting Design), Matt Stine (Sound Design), Steve Channon (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig Design), Greg Jarrett (Music Supervisor / Orchestrations), Telsey + Company (Casting), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).





