VIDEO: Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée and More From THE WRONG MAN Present At-Home Performance

THE WRONG MAN has gathered virtually to share a special-at-home performance. Watch Ross Golan, Joshua Henry, Ciara Renee, and Ryan Vasquez perform songs from the show and more.

THE WRONG MAN is a musical by multi-platinum singer-songwriter ROSS GOLAN that reunites HAMILTON'S Tony award-winning director THOMAS KAIL & three-time Tony award-winning orchestrator ALEX LACAMOIRE. The wrong man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, THE WRONG MAN is the story of Duran, a man just scraping by who is framed for a murder he didn't commit, told through poetic lyrics and haunting melodies.

