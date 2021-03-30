VIDEO: Josh O'Connor, Jessie Buckley & the Cast of ROMEO & JULIET Play 'William Shakespeare or Taylor Swift?'

On Friday, April 23 on PBS, Great Performances will present the exclusive U.S. premiere of the National Theatre's Romeo & Juliet starring Golden Globe and Critics Choice winner Josh O'Connor (The Crown) as Romeo and Jessie Buckley (Fargo) as Juliet.

In celebration, the cast took part in a fun game to discover whether or not they could discern lines written by The Bard from lines written by millennial bard Taylor Swift.

Watch the clip below!

In this contemporary rendering of Shakespeare's beloved romantic tragedy, a company of actors in a shuttered theater bring to life the tale of two young lovers who strive to transcend a world of violence and hate.

The production is directed by Shakespeare Theatre Company Artistic Director Simon Godwin.

Throughout its more than 40-year history on PBS, Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America's most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming. The series is available for streaming simultaneously on all station-branded PBS platforms, including pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast. PBS station members can view episodes via Passport (contact your local PBS station for details). Great Performances is produced by THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET. John Walker is Senior Producer, Bill O'Donnell is Series Producer and David Horn is Executive Producer.

Great Performances: Romeo & Juliet is produced by the National Theatre in association with Sabel Productions and Cuba Pictures. Executive Producers are Rufus Norris, Director and Joint Chief Executive of the National Theatre; Dixie Linder, Cuba Pictures; David Horn, Great Performances; Christine Schwarzman & Darren Johnston, No Guarantees; and Philip Edgar Jones, Sky Arts.