VIDEO: Josh Gad Previews 'Olaf' Balloon & Explains Why He Can't Turn Off the Voice

On last night's LATE SHOW, Josh Gad, soon to be seen in MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, shared that his young daughters don't appreciate their father's FROZEN voiceover acting abilities as much as they should. Watch the appearance in full below!

Josh Gad recently starred as 'La Fou' in Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. He lends his voice to 'Olaf' in the hit animated series FROZEN and the upcoming OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE. The actor received a Tony nomination for BOOK OF MORMON and starred on Broadway in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

