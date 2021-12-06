VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Talks DEAR EVAN HANSEN Re-Opening on LIVE With KELLY & RYAN

Jordan Fisher appeared on LIVE With Kelly & Ryan to discuss re-opening Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

Watch Fisher talk to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about how demanding the role of Evan Hansen is and what it is like to be reunited with the company after two years apart below!

Jordan's abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician span from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan starred in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" starred in Netflix's "Work It." His additional accomplishments include being the first African American to portray the title character of 'Evan' in "Dear Evan Hansen" and 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated "Rent Live," as well as being named a breakout star in Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!"

Jordan also won ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars" and collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on Disney's "Moana" soundtrack, as well as joining the cast of Tony award-winning musical "Hamilton." Jordan is also an avid gamer and you can catch him streaming on Twitch.

The musical will reopen on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre (239 W 45th Street) five years after its original Broadway opening, on December 11, 2021, with actor, singer, dancer and gamer Jordan Fisher returning to the show as Evan Hansen.

The third year of the show's North American Tour will relaunch on December 7, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina with Stephen Christopher Anthony returning as Evan Hansen, before visiting more than 30 cities across the US and Canada in the 2021/2022 season.

As previously announced, the West End production will reopen in London at the Noël Coward Theatre on October 26, 2021 starring Sam Tutty, who won the Oliver Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the role.

The returning Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen will include all those who were there at the time of the shutdown: Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.