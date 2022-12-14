VIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOE
Co-producer RuPaul will host a special performance of the play on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Jordan E. Cooper appeared on Morning Joe this morning to urge audiences to see his play, Ain't No Mo', to save it from its December 18 closing date.
During the interview, Cooper, who is the youngest Black playwright in Broadway history, discussed the economic problems that the show has faced during its Broadway run.
"We wanted enough time to try to build the audience that the show deserves because we have to change the way that Broadway marketing happens. They market towards the same people who want to see Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly. The problem is, I didn't necessarily write Ain't No Mo' for the people who want to see Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly," Cooper shared.
As previously reported, Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway, penned an open letter and has launched the #saveAINTNOMO campaign in efforts to prolong the show's run and boost ticket sales.
Co-producer RuPaul will host a special performance on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance this week to show their support.
Ain't No Mo' is the unprecedented, unpredictable comedy that speeds through the turbulent skies and cultural contradictions of being Black in today's America, blending sketch, satire, and avant garde theatre.
Having premiered at The Public Theater during its smash-hit run, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?"
The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper-as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).
Watch the new interview here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 14, 2022
“Super League: The War for Football” is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present, and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE Film Adaption
December 14, 2022
A new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s film adaptation of The Whale has been released. The film is an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's acclaimed stage play and stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. Watch the new video trailer now!
Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'
December 14, 2022
“Sex in the Porsche,” is the second single from Diddy’s long awaited new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records, and follows the success of his number one hit “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. Written by PARTYNEXTDOOR and, DIDDY and produced by Nyan and DIDDY.
VIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series Trailer
December 13, 2022
Netflix debuts official video trailer for the suspenseful heist drama, Kaleidoscope. The series stars Giancarlo Esposito (he/him), Paz Vega (she/her), Rufus Sewell (he/him), Tati Gabrielle (she/her), Peter Mark Kendall (he/him), Rosaline Elbay (she/her), Jai Courtney (he/him) and Niousha Noor (she/her).
BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in January
December 13, 2022
Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Watch a new video clip from the series now!