VIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOE

Jordan E. Cooper appeared on Morning Joe this morning to urge audiences to see his play, Ain't No Mo', to save it from its December 18 closing date.

During the interview, Cooper, who is the youngest Black playwright in Broadway history, discussed the economic problems that the show has faced during its Broadway run.

"We wanted enough time to try to build the audience that the show deserves because we have to change the way that Broadway marketing happens. They market towards the same people who want to see Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly. The problem is, I didn't necessarily write Ain't No Mo' for the people who want to see Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly," Cooper shared.

As previously reported, Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway, penned an open letter and has launched the #saveAINTNOMO campaign in efforts to prolong the show's run and boost ticket sales.

Co-producer RuPaul will host a special performance on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance this week to show their support.

Ain't No Mo' is the unprecedented, unpredictable comedy that speeds through the turbulent skies and cultural contradictions of being Black in today's America, blending sketch, satire, and avant garde theatre.

Having premiered at The Public Theater during its smash-hit run, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?"

The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper-as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).

Watch the new interview here: