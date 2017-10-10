VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Sang FROZEN, HAMILTON During Filming of New Netflix Series

Tony nominee Jonathan Groff and actor Holt McCallany stopped by USA Today Life to discuss their new drama series MINDHUNTER, launching globally on Netflix on October 13th. During the appearance, McCallany teased his co-star about his frequent singing on the set of the show, including songs from FROZEN and HAMILTON. Joked the actor, "He walks in in the morning singing. We're like, 'yeah we know, you've been nominated for two Tony Awards." Adds Groff, "and has anyone seen GLEE?" Watch the appearance below!



In MINDHUNTER, FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) study the damaged psyches of serial killers in an attempt to understand and catch them, and in the process pioneer the development of modern serial killer profiling. The series launches globally October 13 on Netflix. Check out a trailer for the series here.



Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in HAMILTON, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING and IN MY LIFE. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature FROZEN.



Source: USA Today

Related Articles