VIDEO: John Tartaglia Voices Chester Raccoon in THE KISSING HAND Video Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

John Tartaglia voiced Chester Raccoon is a new video series based on the children's book, The Kissing Hand.

The videos feature Chester teaching kids dances, songs, jokes, and more.

In addition to voicing the character, Tartaglia revealed on Twitter that he has written the videos as well.

Watch the clips below!

Hey there! Chester the Raccoon wants to teach you and your little ones a hilarious knock-knock joke for April Fool's Day! (Hint: It has to do with bananas! ???) #TheKissingHand pic.twitter.com/lQicLWdyCK - Henson Family Hub (@HensonFamilyHub) April 1, 2020

Chester the Raccoon wants to share his new dance with you and your little ones! It's called Chester's Cha Cha Cha! Show Chester how YOU Cha Cha below! #TheKissingHand pic.twitter.com/9acBa4Wr6u - Henson Family Hub (@HensonFamilyHub) April 3, 2020

Chester Raccoon loves to sing, and he has a special night time song that you and your little ones can sing along with! (Hint: It's about a very small star!) #TheKissingHand pic.twitter.com/TZLLeCprF3 - Henson Family Hub (@HensonFamilyHub) April 8, 2020

The Kissing Hand is an American children's picture book, published in 1993. The book was written by Audrey Penn and illustrated by Ruth E. Harper and Nancy M. Leak. It features a mother raccoon comforting a child raccoon by kissing its paw.

The American Library Association recommended the book after the September 11 attacks of 2001. In 2004, the United States Army purchased 14,000 copies of the book for soldiers stationed abroad to read on video and transmit the video to their families at home.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You