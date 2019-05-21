VIDEO: John Lithgow Has Grown to Love Wearing Short Shorts Thanks to HILLARY AND CLINTON

On Monday night, John Lithgow was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about his Broadway show, Hillary and Clinton, and to discuss his dramatic film The Tomorrow Man. During the interview, Lithgow reveals how he fell in love with wearing shorts similar to former President Bill Clinton's infamous activewear for the play.

When the show's director, Joe Mantello, insisted Lithgow try on the famous shorts, Lithgow thought, "I can't play these scenes with my fish-belly-white legs hanging out all evening." But, after rehearsing in them, he loved it. "It was comical, and then it became very vulnerable and very touching," said Lithgow.

The new play by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath, stars award-winning actors Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow. Completing the cast are Zak Orthand Peter Francis James.

Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don't be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will.

The show will play a limited engagement through July 21, 2019.

