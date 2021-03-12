VIDEO: Joel Grey, Harvey Fierstein, Alex Brightman, and More Perform 'I'm Still Here' to Commemorate One Year Since Broadway Shut Down

A group of Broadway stars came together, virtually, to commemorate one year since Broadway shut down. The video from Thomas Ellenson features the performers singing Stephen Sondheim's "I'm Still Here."

Performers include Joel Grey, Harvey Fierstein, Alex Brightman, Michael Cerveris, Christopher J. Hanke, Raymond J. Lee, Jose Llana, Beth Malone, Michael Mastro, Jessie Mueller, Lance Roberts, Michael James Scott , Emily Skeggs, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Anna Uzele, and Raena White.

Those who watch the video are being encouraged by Thomas to support the Broadway community by donating to The Actors Fund.

Watch the video below!

Thomas Ellenson has appeared in several Off-Off-Broadway productions, including his own one-man show, and a network TV episode. Aside from having talent and ambition, Thomas also has cerebral palsy. Due to his CP, Thomas uses a power wheelchair to get around and speaks with an iPad. In May of 2017, Thomas performed his one-man show, It Is What It Is, at NYC's One Festival and won First Prize. The show was then produced for a successful five-night run at the Flamboyan Theater. Tom also participated in the acclaimed mentoring program, Broadway Dreams. His number, "Invisible" was chosen as one of those to be performed in the NYC Showcase. Over the years, Tom has appeared in 10 shows with Creative Arts Team (CAT), an inventive student theater group associated with City University of New York. He starred in a stage adaptation of the novel, Out Of My Mind, mounted by the graduate program at City College of New York and appeared in an episode of ABC's sitcom "Speechless."

Thomas is a Broadway fanatic who has seen over 100 shows and whose passion was covered by CBS Local News. He has been given the privilege of meeting many performers, from Daniel Radcliffe to Lin-Manual Miranda to Bernadette Peters, to ask them about their craft and share insights on performing. He is currently a sophomore at SUNY/Purchase.