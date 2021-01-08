VIDEO: Jo Ellen Pellman Talks to James Corden About THE PROM

James Corden connects with his co-star from "The Prom" Jo Ellen Pellman who has been quarantined with loved ones since the start of the pandemic, causing her to miss the fanfare of her first film being released. James asks Jo Ellen about her nerves working with stars like Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in her first film, and Jo Ellen tells James about her work creating the Unruly Hearts Initiative to help connect LGBTQ+ with resources to help.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Pellman previously appeared on HBO's The Deuce and Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she starred in A Christmas Carol, The Drowsy Chaperone, Me and My Girl, Twist, and Grand Concourse.

In "The Prom," she played teenager Emma Nolan.

"The Prom" is a 2018 Broadway musical with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. Martin and Beguelin wrote the screenplay for this film adaptation from director Ryan Murphy; it was released over the holidays on Netflix.

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

