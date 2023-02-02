VIDEO: Jinkx Monsoon Talks Gender-Blind Casting in CHICAGO on Broadway on CBS MORNINGS

Jinkx Monsoon appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss breaking down barriers starring as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway.

"The fact that I got my Broadway debut and am fulfilling a mission statement of mine: to show the world that it doesn't matter the gender identity of the human being playing the character, all that matters is that you get the character," Monsoon shared.

Monsoon took viewers backstage with her at Chicago on Broadway, showing the uproarious applause she gets as she makes her first entrace and comes out of the stage door. She also opens up about alcoholism and recent attacks and threats against drag shows.

The interview also features footage of Monsoon performing "When You're Good to Mama" in Chicago on Broadway. Watch the new interview below!

This marks Jinkx Monsoon's Broadway debut, and she also makes history as the first drag queen to play the role of 'Mama' on Broadway. She will play an 8-week limited engagement through March 12th.

With "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7", Jinkx Monsoon became the first drag queen in Drag Race "herstory" to win the crown twice, earning the coveted title "Queen of All Queens." Her hilarious and studied impression of Judy Garland on the season's "Snatch Game" episode became a viral sensation, and one of the most talked about TV moments of 2022.

She then toured across Australia, New Zealand, and South America, headlined at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and debuted her stand-up comedy show in cities across the U.S.

CHICAGO is Broadway's longest running American musical, celebrating its 26th year on Broadway this past November.

Watch the new interview here:



