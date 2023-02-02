Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jinkx Monsoon Talks Gender-Blind Casting in CHICAGO on Broadway on CBS MORNINGS

Monsoon will play an 8-week limited engagement in Chicago through March 12th.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Jinkx Monsoon appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss breaking down barriers starring as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway.

"The fact that I got my Broadway debut and am fulfilling a mission statement of mine: to show the world that it doesn't matter the gender identity of the human being playing the character, all that matters is that you get the character," Monsoon shared.

Monsoon took viewers backstage with her at Chicago on Broadway, showing the uproarious applause she gets as she makes her first entrace and comes out of the stage door. She also opens up about alcoholism and recent attacks and threats against drag shows.

The interview also features footage of Monsoon performing "When You're Good to Mama" in Chicago on Broadway. Watch the new interview below!

This marks Jinkx Monsoon's Broadway debut, and she also makes history as the first drag queen to play the role of 'Mama' on Broadway. She will play an 8-week limited engagement through March 12th.

With "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7", Jinkx Monsoon became the first drag queen in Drag Race "herstory" to win the crown twice, earning the coveted title "Queen of All Queens." Her hilarious and studied impression of Judy Garland on the season's "Snatch Game" episode became a viral sensation, and one of the most talked about TV moments of 2022.

She then toured across Australia, New Zealand, and South America, headlined at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and debuted her stand-up comedy show in cities across the U.S.

CHICAGO is Broadway's longest running American musical, celebrating its 26th year on Broadway this past November.

Watch the new interview here:





Related Stories
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane in CHICAGO Photo
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane in CHICAGO
Get a first look at photos of Jinkx Monsoon as 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' and James T. Lane as 'Billy Flynn' in Chicago on Broadway!
VIDEO: Jinkx Monsoon on How CHICAGO Inspired Her to Start Doing Drag Photo
VIDEO: Jinkx Monsoon on How CHICAGO Inspired Her to Start Doing Drag
Jinkx Monsoon appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring on Broadway in Chicago as Matron Mama Morton. Watch the interview video now, in which she discusses her family coming to see Chicago, the audience's energy on her opening night, and rehearsing the show in nine days.
Photos: Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane Take First Bows in CHICAGO! Photo
Photos: Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane Take First Bows in CHICAGO!
See photos of Jinkx Monsoon and James T. Lane taking their first bows in Chicago on Broadway!
Video: Drag Superstar Jinkx Monsoon Takes Her First Broadway Bows in CHICAGO Photo
Video: Drag Superstar Jinkx Monsoon Takes Her First Broadway Bows in CHICAGO
Jinkx Monsoon took the stage for her first performance as 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' in Chicago last night, ahead of an 8-week limited engagement. She is the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment as she took her first bows after the show. Check out the video here!

