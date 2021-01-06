VIDEO: Jim Parsons Talks THE BOYS IN THE BAND on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Click Here for More Articles on THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Jim talks about quarantine dragging on, playing Scrabble on New Year's Eve, giving up on his pandemic painting hobby, acting in the film adaptation of The Boys in the Band for Netflix, and how many times he expects his husband Todd to come see the plays he is in.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jim Parsons' Broadway credits include: The Boys in the Band (2018); An Act of God (2015); Harvey (2012); and THE NORMAL HEART (2011). He is also known for playing Sheldon Cooper on THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS) from 2007 to 2019; a role that won him 4 Emmy Awards.

Reprising their roles from the 2018 Broadway production of "The Boys in the Band" are Matt Bomer (White Collar), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Zachary Quinto (Heroes), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf), Brian Hutchison (Madam Secretary), Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Robin de Jesús (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives) all reprise their roles from the 2018 Broadway production for the Netflix film.

Watch the film adaptation here.

Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.

