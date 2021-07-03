VIDEO: Jim Caruso Prepares For the Return of JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Birdland

After a 15-month hiatus, Jim Caruso's Cast Party is returning to Birdland on Monday, July 5 at 8pm.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Cast Party will once again be held every Monday evening starting July 5 at 8:00 PM. Caruso will move his popular virtual variety show "Pajama Cast Party" to Wednesdays at 8:00 PM beginning July 7.

The open mic/variety show doesn't produce itself...and in an all new clip you can watch host Caruso prepping for the big night!

Watch the mini-film, which was filmed and edited by Matt Baker, below!

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party" is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2004. It's a cool open mic night and hilariously impromptu variety show in which showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. "Cast Party" is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). The best part is that the audience is invited to participate in the musical festivities.

Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com