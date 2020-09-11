Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jewelle Blackman and Quentin Garzón Perform 'Sure as the Sun Turns to Moon' From TARZAN
The song features music and lyrics by Phil Collins.
Jewelle Blackman and Quentin Garzón have performed a rendition of "Sure As The Sun Turns To Moon" from Tarzan.
The song features music and lyrics by Phil Collins.
Watch the video below!
Band:
Jeremy F. Goodman - Keyboard 1-3
Brad Bailey - Drums, Shaker, Xylophone
Darren Proctor - Talking Drum
Sarah Tompkins - Bongos, Finger Cymbals, Glock
Julie Dombroski - Trombone
Kate Amrine - Trumpet
Peter DelGrosso - Horn
Richard Philbin - Oboe
Peter Douskalis - Guitar
Magdalena Kress - Bass
Audio Mixing by Marc Sokolson
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Former RENT Cast Members Sing 'Will I?' with Arts Workers for Federal Relief
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 9- GLEE Premieres on Fox with a Cast of Broadway Favorites!
- VIDEO: 100 Artists Perform 'Will I?' in Times Square For Be An #ArtsHero
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga