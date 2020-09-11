VIDEO: Jewelle Blackman and Quentin Garzón Perform 'Sure as the Sun Turns to Moon' From TARZAN

Jewelle Blackman and Quentin Garzón have performed a rendition of "Sure As The Sun Turns To Moon" from Tarzan.

The song features music and lyrics by Phil Collins.

Watch the video below!

Band:

Jeremy F. Goodman - Keyboard 1-3

Brad Bailey - Drums, Shaker, Xylophone

Darren Proctor - Talking Drum

Sarah Tompkins - Bongos, Finger Cymbals, Glock

Julie Dombroski - Trombone

Kate Amrine - Trumpet

Peter DelGrosso - Horn

Richard Philbin - Oboe

Peter Douskalis - Guitar

Magdalena Kress - Bass

Audio Mixing by Marc Sokolson