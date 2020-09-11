Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Jewelle Blackman and Quentin Garzón Perform 'Sure as the Sun Turns to Moon' From TARZAN

Article Pixel

The song features music and lyrics by Phil Collins.

Sep. 11, 2020  

Jewelle Blackman and Quentin Garzón have performed a rendition of "Sure As The Sun Turns To Moon" from Tarzan.

The song features music and lyrics by Phil Collins.

Watch the video below!

Band:
Jeremy F. Goodman - Keyboard 1-3
Brad Bailey - Drums, Shaker, Xylophone
Darren Proctor - Talking Drum
Sarah Tompkins - Bongos, Finger Cymbals, Glock
Julie Dombroski - Trombone
Kate Amrine - Trumpet
Peter DelGrosso - Horn
Richard Philbin - Oboe
Peter Douskalis - Guitar
Magdalena Kress - Bass

Audio Mixing by Marc Sokolson

VIDEO: Jewelle Blackman and Quentin Garzón Perform 'Sure as the Sun Turns to Moon' From TARZAN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You