VIDEO: Jessica Vosk Sings Sara Bareilles' 'Orpheus'

Article Pixel Mar. 30, 2020  

Jessica Vosk took to Instagram to post a video of herself singing 'Orpheus' by Sara Bareilles.

Take a look at the Instagram video below!

Jessica Vosk starred in Wicked on Broadway after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked. Vosk starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Debut Solo Album Wild and Free available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com.



