VIDEO: Jessica Vosk Sings Sara Bareilles' 'Orpheus'
Jessica Vosk took to Instagram to post a video of herself singing 'Orpheus' by Sara Bareilles.
Take a look at the Instagram video below!
No shower, no pants, no problem. It's a rainy day today. You feeling ok fam? It's hard to live in the chaos. But we are in it together. Let's not give up today, alright? ?#orpheus #orpheusandeurydice #sarabareilles
A post shared by Jessica Vosk (@jessicavosk) on Mar 29, 2020 at 1:52pm PDT
Jessica Vosk starred in Wicked on Broadway after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked. Vosk starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Debut Solo Album Wild and Free available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com.
