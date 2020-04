Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A group of talented performers and musicians have come together virtually to lift our spirits through beautiful music.

Jennifer Tierney (Vocals), Alan Williams (Arrangement/Piano), David Hornberger (Cello), Ciaran McCabe (Violin), Eleanor Ruth Tinlin (Oboe) have shared their rendition of Beauty and the Beast.

Watch below!





