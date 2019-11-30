VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Gets an Unexpected Call From Julie Andrews

Jennifer Garner had "zero chill" when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.

Journalist Katie Couric arranged the call, and Garner uploaded a collage of her reaction to Instagram.

"[Couric] asked [Andrews] to call me," she writes. "It was a surprise. I'm sure you'll be shocked to learn this, but I love her..."

Later, Couric shared video of the conversation on Instagram.

"I wanted to tell you I'm a huge fan and love what you do," Andrews told Garner. "And Katie was just telling me that you were pretty admiring of me, too, so I thought, 'Well let's just have a chat.'"

Check out the full video below!





