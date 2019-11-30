VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Gets an Unexpected Call From Julie Andrews
Jennifer Garner had "zero chill" when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.
Journalist Katie Couric arranged the call, and Garner uploaded a collage of her reaction to Instagram.
"[Couric] asked [Andrews] to call me," she writes. "It was a surprise. I'm sure you'll be shocked to learn this, but I love her..."
@katiecouric asked @julieandrews to call me. It was a surprise. I'm sure you'll be shocked to learn this, but I love her. . #NextQuestionwithKatieCouric with Dame Andrews is out tomorrow. ♥i??♥i?? Happy Thanksgiving to all of us. #zerochill #thankyoukatie #♥i???♥i??
A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Nov 27, 2019 at 4:24pm PST
Later, Couric shared video of the conversation on Instagram.
"I wanted to tell you I'm a huge fan and love what you do," Andrews told Garner. "And Katie was just telling me that you were pretty admiring of me, too, so I thought, 'Well let's just have a chat.'"
Check out the full video below!
Happy day after #thanksgiving everyone! I wanted to share with you all one of my favorite videos of all time - when I played matchmaker for Jen Garner and Dame Julie Andrews! Julie is on my #podcast this week (link is in my bio or you can listen anywhere you get podcasts) and while we were recording I asked if she would be willing to call Jen, who I know is a huge fan. And the rest they say, was history! Enjoy ? #matchmadeinheaven #julieandrews #socute #podcast #newepisode
A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Nov 29, 2019 at 6:16am PST
