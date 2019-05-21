VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Discusses How the Current Political Climate Affects His Performance in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Actor Jeff Daniels joined MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace to discuss the Trump presidency, the average American voter, and how the current political climate impacts his performance of Atticus Finch in Broadway's "To Kill a Mockingbird."

During the interview, Daniels talked about those in Congress worried about the politics of standing up against Trump, saying, "You are all worthless to me right now. I need people to stand up and be heroic. Who are you? Because democracy is at stake."

Watch the interview below!

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Jeff Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout (Celia Keenan-Bolger), her brother Jem (Will Pullen), their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), their visiting friend Dill (Gideon Glick), and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley (Danny Wolohan). The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama are brought to life on stage by Frederick Weller (as Bob Ewell), Gbenga Akinnagbe (playing Tom Robinson), Stark Sands (as prosecutor Horace Gilmer), Dakin Matthews (playing Judge Taylor), and Erin Wilhelmi (as Mayella Ewell).





