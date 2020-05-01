VIDEO: Jason Robert Brown Performs an 'Uninvited Collaboration' With Shawn Colvin

Jason Robert Brown kicked off a new series, Uninvited Collaborations, where he accompanies a song another artist has posted online.

First up is Shawn Colvin, who has been posting "deep cuts" on her Facebook page for the past few weeks. She recently posted a video of herself playing the song 'Matter of Minutes' from her album Whole New You. Brown accompanied the song on piano for a beautiful result.

Watch the video below!





