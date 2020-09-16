VIDEO: Jason Derulo Reacts to his CATS Acting on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Jason Derulo looks back at the last time he visited "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Jason Derulo looks back at the last time he visited "The Kelly Clarkson Show," including the jaw-dropping moment where he impersonated a feline on all fours. Plus, he talks about his new single, "Take You Dancing," and all the crazy things he's done to stay entertained during quarantine.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

