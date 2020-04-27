VIDEO: Jane Krakowski Will Be on the Front Lines of Broadway's Return

Jane Krakowski stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, April 27 for a virtual interview to talk about the being in quarantine in Manhattan, the Broadway shutdown, and her new Netflix movie The Willoughbys.

Speaking on the Broadway shutdown, Krakowski said, "New York and Broadway, they're integral, I think it's such an integral part of this city and I just can't imagine what its going be like coming back to it and or how we're gonna ease back into it because I can't imagine a world without it."

She continued, " It's one of the places where my heart lives I want to be one of people on the front lines of that just making people feel comfortable to come back to the theater when we all feel it's safe to and and how we're gonna even attempt doing that."

Watch the interview below!

Jane Krakowski is most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock". Krakowski was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, along with additional nominations in that category in 2013 and 2014. She was first introduced to the TV mainstream with her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on the Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award-winning Ally McBeal. Most recently, Jane reteamed with her "30 Rock" collaborators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" for Netflix.

Her other television guest starring appearances have included iconic shows like "Modern Family", "The Simpsons","American Dad", and even "Sesame Street". Jane received the 2003 Tony Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine, opposite Antonio Banderas.

Her performance in Nine also earned her a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She earned her first Tony nomination for her work in the original Broadway production of Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. Krakowski won an Olivier Award while starring in Guys and Dolls with Ewan McGregor in London's West End. She also starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees opposite Sean Hayes.

Making her film debut as Cousin Vickie in National Lampoon's Vacation, Krakowski has also starred in the films Alfie, Pretty Persuasion, Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, Brother's Keeper and the upcoming Big Stone Gap. Next up Jane can be seen in Sony Pictures' summer blockbuster Pixels opposite Adam Sandler and Kevin James.





