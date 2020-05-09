Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Jack O'Brien Reflects on His Time at the Old Globe as Part of the ACT BREAKS Series

Article Pixel May. 9, 2020  

Jack O'Brien, The Old Globe's Artistic Director Emeritus and three-time Tony Award winner, reflects on his time at the Globe and sends you a message of hope and love.

Check out the video below!

When the curtain falls, where do the artists go? Act Breaks reveals the answer. This special series offers exclusive video content providing an intimate connection with your favorite Old Globe Theatre makers. Act Breaks checks in with actors, writers, directors, and artisans to see what they are up to during this Great Intermission. Each artist will share what's foremost in their hearts and minds: a song, a message about why theatre matters, or just a hello to their friends and supporters at the Globe.

VIDEO: Jack O'Brien Reflects on His Time at the Old Globe as Part of the ACT BREAKS Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at the LES MISERABLES Staged Concert with BRINGING IT HOME - a Stay at Home Special
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings 'The Rainbow Connection' #ShowerSongs in Honor of the Find Your Light Foundation
  • VIDEO: Alex Brightman, Liam Fennecken, Brendan Jacob Smith and Jim Hogan Sing 'I Don't Care Much'
  • VIDEO: Frankie Grande Sings 'Husband Number 2' From Andrew Lippa's TIGER KING: THE MUSICAL (A PARODY)
  • VIDEO: Kate Baldwin Sings 'Hold On' From THE SECRET GARDEN
  • VIDEO: Watch Stratford Festival's MACBETH, Streaming Now!