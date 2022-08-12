VIDEO: JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, & Lindsey Blackwell Talk New Jason Robert Brown Songs in 13: THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on 13

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, and Lindsey Blackwell to discuss their favorite moments while filming 13: the Musical.

The three rising stars also discussed what it was like debuting three new Jason Robert Brown songs for the new movie musical.

13: the Musical follows Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

In Indiana, Evan meets popular cheerleader Lucy (McNellis), who desperately plots to stave off a first kiss between her crush Brett (McCrary) and best friend Kendra (Blackwell).

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

Watch the new interview here: