VIDEO: Idina Menzel & Sister Cara Mentzel Discuss New Memoir on TODAY

Broadway's Idina Menzel and her sister Cara Mentzel stopped by this morning's KATHIE LEE AND HODA to discuss Mentzel's new memoir titled, "Voice Lessons: A Sisters Story." Tony winner Menzel shared that even though she's the big sister, she has often looked to Cara for wisdom. "We both learned a lot from the experience," she says. Watch the appearance below!

The description of the book is "the story of one younger sister growing up in the shadow of her larger-than-life older sister and, ultimately, learning how to speak in her own voice, on her own terms. Two sisters, two journeys, one life in the spotlight."

Menzel recently RELEASED her self-titled album which reached the top 10 on the iTunes charts. The actress lent her voice to the character of Elsa in Disney's global box office smash FROZEN, in which she sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Let It Go." Menzel earned her first Tony nomination as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize winner RENT and won the award for her performance as Elphaba in WICKED. Other notable projects include "Glee" and Disney's "Enchanted." She most recently appeared on Broadway in IF/THEN.

Image courtesy of NBC

