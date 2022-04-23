VIDEO: INVENTING ANNA Star Chris Cafero Shares the Importance of Creating Your Own Work, Being Part of the 'Shondaland' Family and More on Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the hilarious, insightful and genuine "Inventing Anna" star, Chris Cafero who plays 'David Morrison', on the hit Netflix limited series. Chris guides us through his artistic journey from working in the hospitality industry to booking his first major recurring role on the classic soap opera, "As the World Turns", to writing and producing the award winning New York City based sketch comedy show, "Uncle Function"!

Before closing out the episode with a fun 'True Fraud Trivia' game, Chris provides insight into being a professional working actor on set for the first time, how a lost film opportunity led to his recurring role on "Inventing Anna" and the awkward teenager birthday party he once attended with his "Awesome 80s Prom" castmates!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss their love of Shonda Rhimes and the upcoming Bridgeport Film Fest. The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.