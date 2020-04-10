VIDEO: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Take Part in the #IStayAtHomeFor Challenge

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness took part in the viral #IStayAtHomeFor video challenge.

The challenge encourages people to make a video, staying who they are staying home for, in an attempt to encourage others to do the same.

Jackman and Furness say that they are staying home for their family members, as well as all the people who work in essential services. They then challenged Sting and Trudie Styler to record their own videos.

Watch the video below!

We stay home for our family and for all the people who work in essential services. Who do you stay home for? We nominate #TrudieStyler and @OfficialSting #IStayAtHomeFor @NYGovCuomo @Deborra_lee #NYTough pic.twitter.com/rTVE5EyvRq - Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 9, 2020





