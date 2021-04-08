VIDEO: How FROZEN, HAMILTON and HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Have Opened Safely in Australia

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

In a recent episode of Nightline, theatre professionals throughout the industry, including actors, executives and more, have revealed how productions of Hamilton, Frozen, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have been able to open in Australia, and what the future of Broadway looks like.

Watch the episode below:

Hamilton began performances at Sydney's Lyric Theatre on March 17, 2021. Disney's Frozen opened at Sydney's Capitol Theatre Thursday, December 10, 2020. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child reopened officially at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne February 25, 2021.

When speaking about the return of Broadway, Thomas Schumacher, president of Disney Theatrical Group stated, "The crowds will come back, the people will come back, the artists will be back on stage, having paid a very heavy cost, but they will come back on stage."

Tickets are currently on sale for Diana, which recently announced that it will open on Broadway on December 16, 2021, with previews beginning on December 1.