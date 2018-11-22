VIDEO: Hot Stuff! SUMMER Performs at Thanksgiving Day Parade

Click Here for More Articles on SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

The cast of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical brought their own 'Hot Stuff' to the NBC Thanksgiving Day Parade performing the iconic song from the musical.

The three actresses who play the role of musical icon Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical are Tony Award winner LaChanze(The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose(A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever (Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna."

LaChanze received a Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Diva Donna and Ariana DeBose received a Tony Award nomination for Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Disco Donna.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You