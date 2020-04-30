Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Helga Davis and Daniel Alexander Jones Host a Digital Duet For the Public Theater
How are you composing your time during this time of isolation? Join two visionary performers, Helga Davis and Daniel Alexander Jones, as they guide us through a journey of listening, healing, and emerging on the other side as a global community.
Watch the video below!
Public Forum, the Public's artistic program that sparks conversations between artists, activists, and leaders in your community, launches Public Forum: Digital Duets. Digital Duets are unmoderated, no-holds-barred conversations between the brightest minds within The Public Theater's family - and beyond. Together, the speakers will offer a snapshot of their most urgent questions and critical thinking in real time.