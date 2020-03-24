VIDEO: Hear A HERCULES Parody From Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed!

The A-list members of the traveling concert series, the Broadway Princess Party, have released a parody of "Go The Distance" from the animated film turned stage musical, Hercules!

Check out Broadway's original Belle, Susan Egan, Broadway's Cinderella, Laura Osnes, and Aladdin's Princess Jasmine, Courtney Reed, singing the parody featuring lyrics by Amanda Yesnowitz, music direction by Benjamin Rauhala, orchestrations by Doug Katsaros, and produced by Ken Davenport!

Your every dream will come true at the Broadway Princess Party with four knockout voices singing the petticoats off every princess and holiday song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond! This is the princess party you WISH you'd had as a kid.





