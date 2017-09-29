VIDEO: He Can Sing! Idris Elba Reveals He Auditioned for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Sep. 29, 2017  

He's one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors, but did you know that Idris Elba also loves musicals? In a recent interview with People's Jess Cagle, the actor revealed not only that he has a history with Guys and Dolls, but that he auditioned to play Gaston in the recent remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Watch below as he shows off his pipes with a ditty from the Broadway classic!

Elba is known for playing the narcotrafficker Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire, DCI John Luther on the BBC One series Luther, and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013). He has been nominated four times for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film, winning one, and was nominated five times for a Primetime Emmy Award.

VIDEO: He Can Sing! Idris Elba Reveals He Auditioned for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Click Here to Watch the Video!




Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: He Can Sing! Idris Elba Reveals He Auditioned for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
  • VIDEO: Rachel Tucker Channels Her Inner Evan Hansen in Her Feinstein's/54 Below Debut!
  • VIDEO: Watch Broadway-Bound ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Tell the Story in NYC Workshop!
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Pleas for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico
  • VIDEO: What's Inside? Sara Bareilles Reveals Third WAITRESS Announcement Clue!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 28- The Revival of YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Celebrates Opening Night

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com