VIDEO: He Can Sing! Idris Elba Reveals He Auditioned for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

He's one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors, but did you know that Idris Elba also loves musicals? In a recent interview with People's Jess Cagle, the actor revealed not only that he has a history with Guys and Dolls, but that he auditioned to play Gaston in the recent remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Watch below as he shows off his pipes with a ditty from the Broadway classic!

Elba is known for playing the narcotrafficker Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire, DCI John Luther on the BBC One series Luther, and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013). He has been nominated four times for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film, winning one, and was nominated five times for a Primetime Emmy Award.

