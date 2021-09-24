VIDEO: Hangin' on 45th Street with the Cast of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Broadway is about to feel the love again- the freestyle love, that is. Starting October 7, Freestyle Love Supreme, the beloved improvised musical comedy extravaganza, returns to its home at the Booth Theatre. And when it resumes performances, the show will officially be a Special Tony Award winner!

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale more than 17 years ago in the basement of the Drama Bookshop in New York City.

"I'm just now starting to chomp at the bit! We need this. We all need this. We, the performers, need it and I think the audience needs [Freestyle Love Supreme] too," said creator Anthony Veneziale (Two-Touch). "It's gonna be mega-watt out there [on opening night]."

Below, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with three of the show's stars, Veneziale, Aneesa Folds (Young Nees) and Kaila Mullady (Kaiser Rözé) as they reflect on the show's journey so far and look ahead to its all-new Broadway run!