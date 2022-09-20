Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
VIDEO: HAMILTON Encourages People to Vote in 'The Election of 2022'

The video was created in honor of National Voter Registration Day, and  directs viewers to Hamilton’s Ham4Progress website.

Sep. 20, 2022  

The cast of Hamilton has released a new video, encouraging people to vote in the upcoming election. The video was created in honor of National Voter Registration Day, and directs viewers to Hamilton's Ham4Progress website.

The song is a parody of the musical's opening number, titled 'The Election of 2022', and features lyrics by Ian Weinberger.

Members of the company featured include Miguel Cervantes, Tamar Greene, Aubin Wise, Lauren Boyd, Shonica Gooden, Roddy Kennedy and Gabriella Sorrentino.

Watch the video below!

Hamilton's previous Get Out the Vote initiatives have included working with VoteRiders & VoteForward, resulting in more than 7,000 Hamilton volunteers contacting over 340,000 voters through direct letter writing campaigns.

Ham4Progress is a community highlighting social justice causes, a gathering place for meaningful discussion, and a platform for organizations Hamilton supports. Run by a diverse collective of Hamilton cast members and staff, this is a platform where Hamilton inspires its community, fans, and company members to action.

Visit www.ham4progress.org and www.whenweallvote.org for more information.

