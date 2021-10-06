VIDEO: Go Inside TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Broadway Re-Opening Night!

Just last night, To Kill A Mockingbird celebrated its return to Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, playing its first performance since the shutdown in March 2020. Written by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill A Mockingbird stars Jeff Daniels, as he reprises his originating iconic role as Atticus Finch, and Celia Keenan-Bolger, as she returns in her Tony Award-winning performance as Scout.

The cast also includes Portia as Calpurnia, Hunter Parrish as Jem Finch, Michael Braugher as Tom Robinson, Russell Harvard as Link Deas, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Noah Robbins as Dill Harris, Zachary Booth as Horace Gilmer, Gordon Clapp as Judge John Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, and Amelia McClain as Miss Stephanie, with Ian Bedford, Rosalyn Coleman, Anne-Marie Cusson, Michael Bryan French, Steven Lee Johnson, Tyler Lea, Mariah Lee, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, and William Youmans rounding out the ensemble.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley.

