Yesterday was good, grand, and great- wasn't it? After an 18-month long shutdown, four Broadway musicals re-opened last night, and one of them was the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago. Watch below as director Walter Bobbie tribute the late, great Ann Reinking before the show, the company takes the stage for "All That Jazz", and takes their first bows since March 2020.

The cast of Chicago features Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquína??as Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Tony Award-winnera??Lillias Whitea??as Matron "Mama" Morton,a??Raymond Bokhoura??as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Davida??Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smitha??anda??Briana??Spitulnik.a??

Whether it's a birthday, anniversary or a special event, celebrate your friends and family with a gorgeous bouquet from 1-800 Flowers.com. 1-800-Flowers makes it easy to find your reason and brighten someone's day with exclusive offers and great values on bouquets and arrangements. To order today, visit 1-800-Flowers.com