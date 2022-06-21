VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes With Ariana DeBose at the Tony Awards

Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose has taken to Instagram to share a behind the scenes look at her road to the Tonys!

The 75th annual Tony Awards took place on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. The evening included performances by this year's Tony Award-nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and SIX. The evening also included performances by Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter; The New York City Gay Men's Chorus, and a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical "Spring Awakening."

Ariana DeBose's credits include:

Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale, Hamilton (Off-Broadway and original Broadway cast), Leading Player in the Tony Winning revival of Pippin, Mary Wilson of the Supremes (Diana Ross cover) in Motown, Nautica in Andy Blankenbuehler's Bring It On the Musical, and Sondheim's Company with the NY Philharmonic. Her film credits include: Anita in West Side Story and Alyssa Green in The Prom. TV credits include: "Schmigadoon" (AppleTV) "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "The Breaks" (VH1), "SYTYCD" top 20 season 6 (Fox) & "OLTL" Star Crossed Lovers Series. She can be heard playing director/choreographer Zoey Taylor in As the Curtain Rises, an original Broadway soap opera podcast from the Broadway Podcast Network.