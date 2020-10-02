VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Jessica Vosk's Upcoming COCO CATCH UP Performance at Birdland!
Jessica Vosk is stopping by Birdland on October 10!
On Saturday, October 10 at 8pm, Broadway singer Jessica Vosk will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, Marissa Rosen and Michael DiLiberto. Musical director for the event will be Mary Mitchell Campbell.
Watch a sneak peek of the performance below!
Jessica Vosk is bringing her "Coco Catch Up" (finally) to a real stage. The pandemic might keep us from Broadway, but it is important to bring a concert to you that was curated for this particular event. Featuring songs from her album "Wild & Free," as well as some brand new songs (Lady Gaga, Eva Cassidy, Taylor Swift and more), Jessica's hope it to bring some joy and laughter wherever you are in the world. She says, "We are all in this together!"
Jessica was recently seen on Broadway in Wicked after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Debut Solo Album Wild and Free available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com. Follow along @jessicavosk. For my family, who have always let me fly.
