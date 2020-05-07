Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Katrina Lenk Singing 'Something Good' For R&H Goes Pop!

Article Pixel May. 7, 2020  

As part of R&H Goes Pop!, Katrina Lenk is singing "Something Good" from The Sound of Music!

An official premiere date for the video has yet to be announced, but you can get a sneak peek at her singing the song, and talking about why she loves the show, in the video below!

Experience Rodgers & Hammerstein like never before! Contemporary twists on timeless classics, R&H GOES POP! is an unforgettable celebration of 75 years of Broadway's most influential collaborators. Join your favorite Broadway stars as they put their own spin on the Rodgers & Hammerstein songbook.

VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Katrina Lenk Singing 'Something Good' For R&H Goes Pop!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: WE WILL ROCK YOU Cast Members Perform Virtual 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With Brian May
  • VIDEO: Richard Armitage Shares His LOVE, LOVE, LOVE Memories for Roundabout's Off-Script Series
  • VIDEO: Watch the ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Season Finale Closing Number 'American Pie'
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings 'The Rainbow Connection' #ShowerSongs in Honor of the Find Your Light Foundation