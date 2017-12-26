VIDEO: Get a Look Behind the Scenes of HAMILTON London's Epic #Ham4Ham Mashup

Lin-Manuel Miranda recently joined the West End cast of Hamilton for a special digital #Ham4Ham video in honor of tonight's opening. Lin and the cast mashed up their favorite songs by UK artists with some of the songs from Hamilton. You can check out that video here!

Now, the cast and crew have released a special behind the scenes video, showing the making of this epic #Ham4Ham mashup. According to the tweet, "On the day of filming, the band received their music at 2pm, and the cast joined at 3pm to rehearse and learn all blocking. Then, we filmed it all before 5pm!"

Check out the behind the scenes video below!

The #Ham4Ham show began as a whim of Lin-Manuel Miranda's on the first day of previews for the Broadway production of Hamilton. When he saw how many people had turned out for that day's lottery, Miranda decided to give the crowd a short, impromptu performance before the names were drawn, and thus #Ham4Ham was born. Miranda continued as host of the pre-show event through its many iterations, before turning the responsibility over to the production's then-King George III, Rory O'Malley, when he departed the show this past summer. Since then, the Ham4Ham show has gone digital, with videos dropping every so often featuring Miranda or cast members from the various productions of Hamilton.

HAMILTON re-opens the newly rebuilt and restored Victoria Palace Theatre, and it officially opened on 21 December 2017. Hamilton is currently booking to 30 June 2018.

The West End cast comprises Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Michael Jibson (King George), Rachel John(Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke(Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera(Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington) and Jamael Westman(Alexander Hamilton). At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamiltonwill be played by Ash Hunter.

They are joined by Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Johnny Bishop, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Jack Butterworth, Jon-Scott Clark, Kelly Downing, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Lia Given, Gregory Haney*, Leah Hill, Barney Hudson, Waylon Jacobs, Miriam-Teak Lee, Phoebe Liberty, Alexzandra Sarmiento, Marsha Songcome, Christopher Tendai and Lindsey Tierney.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

Full ticketing information can be found on the official website at hamiltonthemusical.co.uk which includes details of the Hamilton West End £10 daily Lottery. In addition, Patrons are advised to check the official Hamilton channels for news of late release seats which may become available at short notice.

The producers of Hamilton are working to combat the unauthorised profiteering of third party resellers and ticket touts. Delfont Mackintosh Theatres has pioneered for the West End a paperless ticket system for this production - Hamilton Paperless Ticketing, powered by Ticketmaster.



HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinbergand hair and wig design byCharles G. LaPointe.



Winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hamiltoncontinues its runs at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, at the CIBC PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago and cities across North America.

