VIDEO: Get Obsessed with Lena Hall on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

The Tony winner tells us all about her upcoming concert and what makes it special.

Tomorrow, August 14 (9pm), Lena Hall will present a new concert, OBSESSED: Alanis Morissette, exclusively with BroadwayWorld Events. Audiences will have the option of a VIP concert experience, joining Hall on zoom for the event as well as an additional post show performance/virtual meet & greet.

"My shows are very interactive. The thing that is tough with live streamed theatre is that you're watching it and you don't get to interact," Hall explains. "You might as well be watching a recording, because there's not a whole lot going on that makes it like the theatre. So I like to do these concerts on Zoom. I have my whole audience in front of me- I can see them responding. I want to make sure that the audience knows that this is live and one-on-one. I feel the energy level increase and it becomes a community after a while."

Watch below as Hall chats with Richard Ridge about the show and reflects on some of her career highs and lows!

Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in Becks (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his Stages tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's Girls, Amazon Prime's Good Girls Revolt, and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's many solo musical revues played sold-out shows at the Legendary Café Carlyle and 54 Below and received rave reviews.

Hall's 2018 passion project, Obsessed, paid tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases that were accompanied by 54 music videos and a live concert tour. Hall stars as Miss Audrey in TNT's hit drama series Snowpiercer opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. For more about Lena Hall and where to see her live, follow her on social media @lenarockerhall or visit her website www.lenahall.com

